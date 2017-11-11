11 of 12 demands of capital protesters met: minister

RAWALPINDI: State Minister for CADD on Friday said that 11 out of 12 demands of those protesting in Islamabad have been granted. Talking to Talat Hussain in Geo News programme Naya Pakistan, the minister said that the issue will be settled in the coming couple of days. He said recommendations of the investigation committee will be followed and no one should be blamed before this report is out. He said people should not be disturbed due to sit-in and precautions have been taken to stop the people from mobbing the Red Zone and Diplomatic Enclave.

Reuters adds: More than 500 supporters of the Tehrik-e-Labaik Pakistan party chanted slogans as speakers addressed them from atop a cargo truck, pledging their lives to protect Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.

The protesters demanded the resignation of Law Minister Zahid Hamid, whom they hold responsible for the law change, and denounced him as a blasphemer. "Immediately appear before us and beg for forgiveness," said one speaker, referring to the minister.

Two high court lawyers who joined the sit-in said they would work to advance Labaik’s agenda in the courts. "He (Hamid) has insulted the blasphemy laws, the punishment for which is death," said one of the lawyers.

Pakistan’s interior ministry did not immediately answer telephone calls from Reuters to seek comment. The ruling PML-N unexpectedly set off a firestorm last month after voting through the alteration of the oath, among seemingly small changes to the nation´s electoral law. The changes prompted accusations of blasphemy from religious parties and the government retreated, apologising in parliament for what it called a "clerical" mistake. But the apology did not satisfy Tehreek-e-Labaik, triggering the sit-in, as the culmination of a march of nearly 400 kms from the eastern city of Lahore.

On a bridge overlooking the highway demonstration site, drivers of trucks halted by blockades erected by city authorities complained about cargo delivery delays. One commuter unable to take public transport to work told Reuters his business had suffered. "I run a tailoring shop and can’t go to work today," said Mohammad Altaf. "I have lost a day’s earnings,” he said.