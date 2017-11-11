Govt has ignored ECP’s timely warning on census-related issues

ISLAMABAD: The census-related issues, seriously threatening the holding of timely general elections next year, were timely raised by the Election Commission of Pakistan but the government initially ignored the matter and took it seriously only when it had a one week deadline to meet.

The ECP had formally approached the government in August this year to do the necessary legislation for timely elections on the basis of 2017 census. However, the government took the matter seriously only early this month when the ECP gave the final deadline of Nov 10 to do the needful. The ECP had warned the government that they would not be able to conduct elections on time unless parliament amends the constitutional clause regarding delimitation of constituencies bythe November 10 deadline.

“We can hold elections on time if the government fulfils its constitutional obligation, regarding delimitations by November 10,” Babar Yaqoob, the Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had said.

Following the ECP’s serious warning, the government though moved, failed to reach a consensus with the political parties on the issue. Now the government has convened the meeting of Council of Common Interest to resolve the issue amid Sindh government’s reservations about 2017 census. It is believed that had the government timely responded to ECP’s August 2017 call, the issue would have been solved by now.

On 29th August, the ECP had written a letter to the Law Ministry on the same subject. Through this communication, Law Ministry’s attention was drawn to Article 51(5) of the Constitution which provides that the seats in the National Assembly shall be allocated to each province, the FATA and the Federal Capital on the basis of population in accordance with the last preceding census officially published.

The ECP secretary had told the Law Ministry, “In the backdrop of 6th National Census, held from March-May 2017 in the country, I may state that as per provisional results shared by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics with regard to census, tangible demographic changes have taken place in federating units which might necessitate the enhancement/reallocation of seats in the National Assembly as well as provincial assemblies by the Parliament. In the event of such enhancement/reallocation of seats, the Election Commission of Pakistan has to carry out delimitation in accordance with the provisions of Chapter-III of the Elections Act 2017 (as passed by the National Assembly on 22nd August, 2017). Needless to mention that section 17(2) ibid requires the Commission to delimit constituencies after every census officially published.”

The ECP letter added, “Keeping in view the importance, magnitude of work and the time period required for completion of different stages of delimitation of constituencies, it is apprehended that in case of delayed official publication of Census results, timely completion of delimitation exercise could not be possible.

Hence, the Hon’ble Commission has desired me to request you to kindly take all necessary legal/administrative measures for said legislation/early official publication of census results so that the Commission could be able to accomplish its constitutional and legal obligation in time and in an efficient manner.”