Nawaz decides to start mass contact campaign

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has decided to take his case to the masses through whirlwind series of public meetings that he is starting next week. He will take the people of the country into confidence about excesses made with the country through perpetrating injustice to him and his family.

Highly-placed sources close to the leadership of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) told The News here on Friday that Nawaz Sharif for the first time would reveal in the upcoming public meeting of Abbottabad the ‘true picture’ and ‘real’ background of the events that led to destabilisation of his government that had inflicted serious harm to national interest. Spokesman of the PML-N and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Senator Dr Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani has confirmed that the Abbottabad public meeting would be held on Sunday November 19. PML-N KP chapter President Engineer Amir Muqam Khan, KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, former governor Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan Abbasi, NMA and President PML-N (Youth) Capt (retd) Safdar, federal minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf will also address the public meeting. The sources pointed out that people of the country will see a new “Nawaz Sharif” in the public meetings that are being arranged countrywide. The first of such public gatherings is being held in the province that is being ruled by the PTI, the sources said. They maintained that a new history of the public gatherings will be written by Nawaz Sharif who has decided to open his heart before the people to whom he was serving but stopped from moving ahead.

Agencies add: Nawaz Sharif on Friday chaired an advisory session of the PML-N at Jati Umra in Raiwind. The meeting discussed various issues including constitutional amendments, launching of a mass contact campaign, election-related activities and holding of public meetings in Abbottabad, Sheikhupura and Multan. After Abbottabad, Nawaz is expected to address rallies in Sheikhupura and Multan also. The PML-N’s top leadership has given a green signal to PML-N Multan President Bilal Butt to start making arrangements for a rally in his city. The meeting also decided to hold series of election-related activities in different districts of Punjab from the next month. The meeting also deliberated on issues including constitutional amendments and delimitation of constituencies. Nawaz spent a very busy day at Jati Umra and offered his Juma (Friday) prayers, along with party leaders at the Jati Umra mosque.

Punjab Speaker Rana Iqbal Ahmad also held a meeting with Nawaz Sharif and discussed with him political situation in Punjab, NAB reference and general election 2018.