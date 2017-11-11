CEC hopes 2018 polls will be held on time

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Sardar Muhammad Raza on Friday expressed the hope that the next general elections will be held on time.

“I think, the general election will be held on time; November 10 has not passed yet,” he replied tersely to a question from a journalist here at the Mega Centre of the National Database and Registration Authority’s vote registration facility.

He parried a question about the challenges the commission was facing with regard to the holding of next general election. The commission, through its communication and statements, has already made it clear to the government that if the related legislation was not done by November 10, it would be very difficult to hold the electoral exercise on time.

A constitutional amendment is imperative to pave way for the ECP to use the provisional census data for carrying out fresh delimitation of constituencies, which will require at least five months.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief election commissioner (CEC) said this joint venture of the ECP and Nadra would help facilitate the citizens to have their place (permanent or temporary) of vote registration of their own choice at the time of having a new CNIC.

This service, he said, would be provided to citizens on issuance of a new CNIC by getting their option of registration of vote as per permanent or temporary address. Justice Raza maintained that the commission wanted to prepare electoral rolls in a transparent way so that a candidate or a political party could not raise objections.

He said with the help of Nadra, the ECP would make electoral rolls accurate and free of mistakes. He made an appeal to citizens to cooperate with the Nadra for registration of their vote in accurate electoral rolls of their own choice.

Chairman Nadra Usman Mobin termed the facility a major achievement and outcome of the ECP and Nadra cooperation to facilitate the people. He said the Election Commission had asked the Nadra to introduce a system of registration of vote on issuance of computerised national identity card by obtaining the choice of the CNIC applicant.