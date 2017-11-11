Women’s role in power sector sought

LAHORE: The findings of a scientific study jointly conducted by Punjab University’s Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) and National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) have suggested that power transmission sector is lacking women integration and it stressed that women should be encouraged to join this sector for its development.

According to a press release, the findings were revealed in a consultative workshop “Gender Assessment Study and Strategy Development Report" organised by ISCS in collaboration with World Bank and NTDC at the institute.

Faculty of Behavioural and Social Sciences Dean Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, Prof Dr Rubina Zakar, Dr Muhammad Ramzan, Ms Asma Zafar, participants from NTDC, Asian Development Bank, Punjab Commission on the Status of Women, Department of Social Welfare and other relevant departments and a large number of students were present on the occasion. The study focused on gender integration within power transmission sector in Pakistan.

Addressing the workshop, Prof Dr Zakria Zakar said patriarchal and culturally structured barriers needed to be changed by conducting behavioural change campaigns. He stressed that for the development of society, women’s participation in every walk of life, including NTDC projects was essential.