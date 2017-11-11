PMDC recommends closure of two private colleges

ISLAMABAD: The Abbottabad International Medical College, Abbottabad, and Jinnah Medical College, Peshawar, face closure as the PMDC, regulator for medical education and practice in the country, has recommended to the health services and regulation ministry to immediately notify the shutting down of the two privately-owned educational institutions for being critically deficient in faculty and other facilities.

The recommendations were made during the 156th meeting of the Council at the main PMDC offices here. PMDC President Prof Shabir Lehri told reporters that the Council, after thoroughly examining the advice of inspectors, unanimously recommended the closure of the Abbottabad International Medical College and Jinnah Medical College on immediate basis and decided to ask the federal government to de-notify them on immediate basis.

He said the a committee constituted by the PMDC would decide the scheme to adjust the students of the two colleges in other recognised educational institutions within a week. The PDMC president said the Council looked at the reports of the comprehensive yet surprise inspection of the two colleges. The Abbottabad International Medical College was found to be grossly deficient in facilities and faculty. Also, the affiliated teaching hospital is an hour away from the college, a major violation of Part V of the Rule 17 of the sub-regulation III of the PMDC Regulation. Our executive committee gave it six months period for rectification of deficiencies on request but the deficiencies weren’t rectified. As for the Jinnah Medical College, Peshawar, it too failed to meet the minimum criteria of the PMDC recognition regarding academic, training and examination facilities.

“On the recommendations of the Council, the federal government may, by notification in the official Gazette, order the inclusion of an entry in the First, Third, Fifth, Sixth or Seventh Schedule, as the case is, against the two colleges declaring that they are recognised institutions only before the issuance of that notification,” he said.

The PMDC president also said the Council had also reduced the seats approved for the Pak International Medical College, Peshawar, in light of the deficiencies pointed out by an inspection team,

“The Council unanimously decided to reduce the number of MBBS seats allocated for the college from 100 to 50 for the academic session 2017-18. The college will be re-inspected after three months to check if the deficiencies are rectified,” he said.