Pakistan allows wife to meet Kulbhushan

ISLAMABAD: In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan has agreed to an Indian request to allow its convicted Indian spy, Commander Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav, to meet his wife at an undisclosed location.

“We have decided on this meeting in Pakistan, purely on humanitarian grounds”, the Foreign Office spokesman announced in a statement. The Indian High Commission received a Note Verbale regarding its serving naval commander on Friday.

Note Verbale is a piece of diplomatic correspondence prepared in the third person and unsigned. India had earlier warned Pakistan that it should “consider the consequences for our bilateral relationship if they proceed on this matter (of carrying out Jadhav’s death sentence)”.

Friday also saw a slight thaw in bilateral relations when the leadership of Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Forces (BSF) in an annual meeting agreed in New Delhi that the "spirit" of a 2003 ceasefire agreement must be revived to protect innocent lives at the LoC and Working Boundary.

“Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav alias, Hussain Mubarak Patel, a serving commander of the Indian Navy, working with the Indian intelligence agency RAW was apprehended by the Pakistani law enforcement agencies on March 3, 2016 after he illegally crossed over into Pakistan.

"He confessed before a magistrate and the court that he was tasked by the RAW with planning, coordinating and organizing espionage, terrorist and sabotage activities aimed at destabilizing and waging a war against Pakistan,” the Foreign Office statement added.

Pakistan had on October 21 denied that the issue of Indian spook was raised between its High Commissioner in New Delhi Sohail Mahmood and Indian Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj.

The Indian media had at the time reported that “Swaraj pressed on the Pakistani envoy to review the stance on Kulbhushan Jadhav whose death sentence has been challenged by India in the International Court of Justice (ICJ). “The Indian government wants all charges against Jadhav to be dropped and him to be sent back for any progress in bilateral relations between the two neighbours”, the report had said.