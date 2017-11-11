Three killed as terror bid foiled in Rohri

ROHRI: The Rangers here in Sukkur on Friday foiled a terror bid as they shot dead two terrorists and their facilitator who were trying to target an Imambargah as the mourners were gathering to mark the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) at Rohri near Sukkur.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said all the three terrorists were killed due to timely action by the Rangers who got engaged in a gunbattle with the terrorists, who ignored the signal to stop at a check post and were trying to escape at the Aliwahan Toll Plaza. He said an exchange of fire took place between the soldiers and terrorists, which led to the killing of the three men. The spokesman said one of the terrorists tried to blow himself up with explosive material before being gunned down by the Rangers. Rangers found two suicide jackets on the men carried 15 kg explosive material, which was diffused with the help of the bomb disposal squad. The Rangers said the terrorists wanted to target the Bab-e- Karbala Imambargah in Rohri.

The spokesman said the terrorists were members of a banned organization but their identities were yet to be ascertained. Follow-up action will be taken against the outfit once the investigation is completed, the spokesperson further said.

Sources revealed that the killed terrorists belonged to the Hafeez Brohi group and had taken the Katcha route to Rohri on motorcycle. Sources revealed that two terrorists had planned to hit inside and outside of the Imambargah. Their facilitator belonged to Khanpur Katcha area while two suicide bombers were from the KP.

Doctors said that the age of the killed terrorists were around 37 years, 41 years and 50 years. Meanwhile, strict security arrangements had been made across Sukkur, Khairpur, Larkana, Ghotki, Shikarpur and other cities with partial suspension of cellular services, due to the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala. Rangers and police surrounded the Chehlum processions, whose routes were sealed with barbed wires and manned check posts.

Separately, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with the Counter Terrorism Force in the Zarghoonabad area of Quetta city. According to security sources, a huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the possession of the terrorists.