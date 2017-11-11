‘Annoyed’ PTI members decide to replace opposition leader

Mansehra council

MANSEHRA: A group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members on Friday decided to replace opposition leader belonging to the party in the district council.

"Our opposition leader in the district council is hiding the corruption of the district government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz for his personal gains and is liable to be removed from his office," stated Rafique Tanoli, a district councillor leading the dissident group, at a meeting held in Ghazikot Township.

The meeting, which was attended by a majority of district councillors of PTI, decided to replace the opposition leader Shahid Rafique with Rafique Tanoli.

Speaking on occasion, Rafique and Syeda Gulnaz Shah denounced 'secrete links' of Shahid with the district nazim. "We don't want such an opposition leader who is gaining personal benefits ignoring the legal rights of his own party's councillors," said Gulnaz, adding: "The district nazim deprived our councillors in the annual development programme for current and previous years but Shahid didn't raise voice against it."

Ambreen Swati opposed the idea of removing Shahid from his office and said that if anybody had any solid evidence of his secrete links with the district nazim Sardar Said Ghulam, he/she should first bring it into the notice of parliamentary party and then action should be taken against him.