Two awarded life-term for ISI ex-director’s murder

PESHAWAR: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday awarded life imprisonment to two terror suspects in the murder case of a former director of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The ATC judge awarded 25 years imprisonment and fine of Rs100,000 each to the terror suspects after completion of the trial in the murder case of former director of the ISI, Abdul Latif. The suspects were Mikail Mehmood, resident of Akora Khattak in Nowshera district, and Haris Naseem, who lives in Hayatabad, Peshawar

One of the convicts, Haris Naseem, is said to be the nephew of Abdul Latif, the slain ex-director of ISI. The CTD claimed that the convict had joined a terrorist organisation in 2009. The prosecutor stated that as per the CTD, the convict Haris Naseem in his statement before the Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Salim Jan Khan had divulged the name of his accomplice Humayun Khan.

The CTD claimed that in the investigation, Haris Naseem had disclosed that the murder plan was finalised in Hayatabad. It said the accused and other members of the terrorist organisation accomplished the mission to kill Abdul Latif. The prosecutor stated that the arrested terrorist in the CTD custody disclosed the name of his accomplice Mikail Mehmood. The slain former director of ISI was teaching at a private university at the time of the attack.

The CTD officials said Abdul Latif, a resident of Tehkal village in Peshawar, visited his brother's house in Phase-VII, Hayatabad. He was gunned down by motorcyclists when leaving the house on March 22, 2016. The convict Haris Naseem was arrested in a raid by the CTD officials who took the help of CCTV footage and statements by eyewitnesses. Waqas Latif, the deceased's son, had filed the first information report of the murder of his father.