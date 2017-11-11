PTI committed to establishing transparent system: KP CM

NOWSHERA: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said on Friday the establishment of a transparent system and upholding merit was the agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Pakistan (PTI).

He said this while inaugurating a gas supply line in Kurvi Union Council in Pabbi tehsil. The chief minister said the PTI had been striving for the last four years to uphold merit and establish a transparent system in the province.

District Nazim Liaqat Khattak, Member National Assembly Dr Imran Khattak, Ishaq Khattak, Tehsil Nazim Ahad Khattak, Zar Alam Khan and others were present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said the country could not be put on the path to progress and prosperity until corruption and nepotism were not eliminated. "Only honest leadership can bring about a change in the country," he said, adding that political leader had devotedly worked for the welfare of the people.

Pakistan People's Party had deceived people through the slogan of 'roti, kapra aur makaan' and Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal in the name of Islam while Awami National Party misled people in the name of nationalism. "Has MMA done anything for Islam in its five-year tenure," he questioned.

Pervez Khattak said the PTI-led provincial government had introduced reforms in all the departments including police, revenue and education. "Provision of quality education to all the citizens is mandatory for the prosperous and stable Pakistan. Improving education is the foremost priority of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government," he said, adding the children of poor people had no chance to progress due to lack of facilities at the government-run schools.

Pervez Khattak said that the PTI was the onel political party which had focused on education and spent billions of rupees to upgrade government schools. The chief minister said that the provincial government was fighting for the rights of the province and people from the day one.

Members of various political parties including Izaz Khan, Ishaq, Taimur Khan, Sajid Khan, Haris, Nimat Khan, Junaid and others along with their relatives and friends announced joining the PTI on the occasion.