World Quality Day seminar held at CAA headquarters

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Commemorated World Quality Day. First ever, Seminar on World Quality Day was held at HQCAA, Karachi.

Experts in Quality Management System (QMS) i.e. academia, aviation and corporateorganizations spoke on the occasion. Senior executives from the aviation industry were invited to exchange views and better understand as to how quality enhances performances, efficiency and success.

The chief guest in his closing remarks emphasized that Quality implementation is a top down process and requires requisite human resource developments. The quality standards are the only tool to bring continual improvement in all aviation segments to, support safety, improve reputation and most importantly for the financial health of aviation organizations.

The compliance to Quality standards play major role in evolving safety and quality culture in the organizations. The seminar also provided an opportunity to learn new ideas and share the experience learnt. At the end of seminar, the Director General Civil Aviation Authority handed over souvenirs to the learned speakers.***