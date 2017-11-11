Sat November 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Seven-year-old student dies in wall collapse

Seven-year-old student dies in wall collapse

BAHAWALPUR: A seven-year-old student of class two was killed while three others sustained injuries when a wall of the Punjab Education Foundation’s funded private school’ collapsed near the Bindra Pul on Friday.

Reportedly, the wall of the school situated on the Baqirpur Road collapsed. As a result, four minor students were buried under the debris. Later, they were rushed to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital where Muhammad Usman succumbed to his injuries while three others are under treatment at the hospital.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement