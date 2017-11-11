Seven-year-old student dies in wall collapse

BAHAWALPUR: A seven-year-old student of class two was killed while three others sustained injuries when a wall of the Punjab Education Foundation’s funded private school’ collapsed near the Bindra Pul on Friday.

Reportedly, the wall of the school situated on the Baqirpur Road collapsed. As a result, four minor students were buried under the debris. Later, they were rushed to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital where Muhammad Usman succumbed to his injuries while three others are under treatment at the hospital.