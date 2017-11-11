Dry weather forecast

LAHORE: The Met Office said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while dense foggy/smoggy conditions are expected in the plain areas of Punjab and foggy over DI Khan, Peshawar and Sukkur divisions. The Met office didn’t predict rain while on Friday no rain was observed anywhere in the country. Met officials said Friday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where it was -04°C while in Lahore, maximum temperature was 21°C, minimum was 12°C and humidity level was 71 percent.