Sat November 11, 2017
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2017

‘Fertiliser shortage to affect wheat sowing’

FAISALABAD: Former senior-vice president of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain Friday said an artificial shortage of DAP fertilizer prior to wheat sowing season would affect the entire farming community. In a statement, Alamdar said Pakistan is the 3rd largest wheat producing country in the world and every year it harvests 25.5 million tons of wheat on 16.40 million acre of land.

He said at this crucial stage the availability of the DAP was imperative to get maximum per acre yield of wheat. He said the sowing season has started and the government has fixed the price of Urea at Rs 2,400 per bag. He lamented the urea companies have created artificial shortage and it is now being sold from Rs 2,800 to 3,000 per bag in open market. He said this shortage and black marketing of urea will harm the wheat production. “Many of the poor farmers would not be able to use urea,” he concluded.

