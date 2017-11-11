Mumtaz Bhutto’s SNF merged with PTI

KARACHI: The Sindh National Front (SNF), led by Mumtaz Bhutto, decided to merge with the PTI – an announcement made after a meeting between Bhutto and Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday.

Bhutto, a former chief minister of Sindh, was an ally of the PML-N prior to the 2013 general elections but parted ways, developing differences with the ruling party in 2014.

Welcoming the development, Qureshi said the PTI’s message had spread across Sindh and the people participated extensively in the party’s recent rallies. He claimed that several political heavyweights were set to join the PTI in Sindh.

Talking to the media, the PTI leader called for resignation of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar who is presently in London for medical treatment and facing a corruption case. Qureshi claimed that the minister’s doctors had said Dar could not stand for more than four minutes. His worries were going to increase as the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case would be reopened, Qureshi added.

About the recent back-and-forth between the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), he said no whatever happened, it was good that the MQM founder had been rejected by both the parties.

Qureshi said his party had been in talks with Mumtaz Bhutto for the past few months, adding that the merger indicated that the SNF agreed with the PTI’s national mindset. “If people are joining the PTI, it does not mean that the party has turned into a laundry machine,” he clarified.

Speaking on the occasion, Ameer Bux Bhutto – son of Mumtaz Bhutto – said the people of Sindh were unhappy with the current government and added that Dr Arif Alvi paid a crucial role in the decision regarding the merger. There is a political void in Sindh and a member of the Bhutto family has always filled that but it did not happen after Benazir Bhutto’s assassination because of the shadow of Asif Ali Zardari’s past, he said. He added that the PTI was the only political party at the moment, which had the capability to bring change in the country.