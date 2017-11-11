Complete autonomy to Pemra urged

ISLAMABAD: Media experts here Friday called for giving complete administrative and financial autonomy to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Prmra) for maintaining its impartiality.

They were expressing views here at an interactive meeting at the Pemra headquarters with international media regulation expert and ex-head of standards at OfCom Chris Banatvala. Speaking on the occasion, Chris emphasised that it was imperative for media persons and licence holders to completely abide by the regulator’s decisions.

Pemra Chairman Absar Alam said that the growth of electronic media had unfolded many challenges, which media persons, media house owners and Pemra could collectively meet and handle.

In this context, the experience of Britain and other countries would be handy and Pemra would benefit from it, he contended. He said that the electronic media persons would have to discharge their duty keeping in view the law and code of conduct and nothing in conflict with the law should be allowed to go on air. Media persons, including Rana Jawad, director news Geo News, Faisal Shakil, Khalid Azeem, Khurram Shahzad and others aired proposals to make the code of conduct more effective.