Rabbani gets offended as govt fails to give details on terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Raza Rabbani had to prorogue the eventful 269th session, exercising his powers as Chairman Senate, though it was a regular session and it is adjourned sine die reading out the presidential prorogation order. He hurled a warning at the absent ministers to be mindful of being barred from attending the session, if next time they do not turn up or timely intimate the secretariat about their leave.

As the House resumed and the chair began the question hour, the front of ministers was empty with hardly 8-10 senators seen sitting on both sides of the aisle. Rabbani waited for a few minutes before taking up the first question, relating to the war on terrorism.

The minister then rose to explain that the entire nation, directly or indirectly suffered and the law-enforcement agencies and the military launched operations and carried out activities to stem the menace of terrorism, therefore, it would be very difficult...a huge exercise to have precise estimates of the costs of this war.

He also referred to the Public Accounts Committee, the auditor general of Pakistan and other bodies to take care of accounts of the government departments and agencies. Senator Mian Ateeq Sheikh of MQM said he was running a company for the last 35-40 years and had record of even Rs10 spent in a day, then how could the federal government says that it did not have record of anti-terror war costs.

And in the written answer, it was stated that the Ministry of Finance had transferred this question to the Ministry of Interior. However, this ministry had not sent acceptance of the question.

Chairman Senate said, “It is parliament and not a raajwara”. Rabbani then directed the Senate secretary to issue a notice to the ministers that proceedings would be held in the House instead of referring the matter to the House committee concerned, if they kept staying away without intimation. He then sought details of the officials sitting in the galleries, which were found to be almost empty too.

“Should the members play ping-pong instead of asking questions, which is their basic right? The secretary may place a table right there for the members to play ping-pong, as ministers don’t come and their departments also don't give replies to written questions,” he said.

While Baligh replied to the supplementary question by Senator Talah Mehmood, the answer to his second question about the Ministry of Finance was not received. “This is ridiculous,” Rabbani said and then sat quiet for some time.

He clarified that if the ministers concerned don’t come to the House or replies were not received, parliament could not be blamed for this. He pointed out the rest of the agenda items could not be taken up, as the ministers concerned were not around, which including a calling attention notice and moving a motion for discussion in the House on half yearly report of FIA in respect of its activities as required under Section 53 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

Rabbani lamented that while the crucial issue of census was raging, the Minister for Statistics Division was on leave for 15 days. In a written reply to a question by Senator Swati, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that during the last five years from October 01, 2012 to September 30, 2017, the government received short and long-term foreign loans if dollars 31,355.22 million from lending countries and agencies with average interest rare of 7.2 per cent.

Pakistan also entered into a three-year loan arrangement with the IMF under the Extended Fund Facility and an amount of dollars 6,377 million received during 2013-2016, he said.