Sat November 11, 2017
World

AFP
November 11, 2017

Germany charges Palestinian over knife attack

BERLIN: German prosecutors said on Friday they have charged a 26-year-old Palestinian asylum seeker with murder after his deadly knife rampage at a Hamburg supermarket in July. The accused, named as Ahmad A., killed one and wounded six in the July assault, and was arrested after passers-by overpowered him. "The results of the investigation show that the accused sought out his victims indiscriminately, retaliating against people, who in his view represent perpetrators of injustice targeting Muslims," said prosecutors. "It was important to him to kill as many German nationals of the Christian faith as possible.

