Four die in Yemen clashes

ADEN: Two soldiers and two Jihadists were killed in clashes on Friday as Emirati-backed Yemeni forces seized an al-Qaeda foothold in the country’s south, security sources said. Militants fled to nearby mountains after the clashes in Al-Hawtah district of Shabwa province, said a Yemeni officer, declining to be named.
He said Apache helicopters belonging to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) -- a key member of a Saudi-led Arab coalition in Yemen -- then strafed the mountains where the Jihadists had fled. “We entered Al-Hawtah after clashes with the terrorists and now we’re stationed in several locations... We are in total control of the area.”
