Sacked Catalan speaker is freed on bail

MADRID: The sacked speaker of Catalonia’s parliament left a prison near Madrid on Friday hours after supporters posted her 150,000-euro bail, ending her brief detention over the region’s controversial independence drive.

A judge at the Supreme Court in Madrid on Thursday had ordered Carme Forcadell to be held on charges of “rebellion” -- which carries a maximum jail term of 30 years -- as Spain’s worst political crisis in a generation rumbles on.

Forcadell was one of several dismissed Catalan officials to be detained after their shock decision last month to declare the region of 7.5 million people independent from Spain. A source said Forcadell arrived at the Alcala Meco jail near Madrid after midnight (2300 GMT on Thursday).

A court spokeswoman said on Friday that the 150,000-euro bond had been paid. “She is out,” a spokesman for the interior ministry said afterwards. The influential pro-independence ANC lobby group had earlier called for donations to cover Forcadell’s bail.

The Catalan crisis has caused shockwaves across the European Union (EU), prompting hundreds of businesses to re-register outside of the wealthy northeastern region. Lawmakers opted to split from Spain, claiming they had a mandate after a referendum on October 1 saw 90 percent of voters back secession.

But less than half of the electorate took part in a vote denounced as illegimate by Madrid. Catalans themselves remain deeply split over whether their region should break away from what is Europe’s fourth-largest economy today.