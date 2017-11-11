Iran provided capability for missile attacks from Yemen

DUBAI: Iran has provided the capability for ballistic missile attacks launched from Yemen, a senior US Air Force official said on Friday.

Jeffrey Harrigian, commander for southwest Asia at the US Air Forces Central Command, also told reporters while on a visit to Dubai that it was important to find diplomatic solutions to tensions surrounding Lebanon instead of going to war.

“What we have seen, clearly from the results of the ballistic missile attacks, that there have been Iranian markings on those missiles, that’s been demonstrated,” Harrigian said. “To me that connects the dots to Iran in terms of who’s providing those missiles and that capability.”

Saudi Arabia, part of a coalition carrying out bombings of the Iran-allied armed Houthi movement in Yemen, has frequently intercepted missiles fired from its neighbour. Early this month, Saudi air defence forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen over the capital Riyadh, state news agencies reported.

The missile was brought down near King Khaled Airport on the northern outskirts of the city and did not cause casualties, the reports said. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has accused Lebanon and Hizbullah movement of declaring war on it. Riyadh has advised Saudi citizens not to travel to Lebanon, or if already there to leave as soon as possible.

“With respect to Lebanon, I think the goal will be to try to find diplomatic solutions,” Harrigian said. “I don’t want to speak to specifically how the kingdom of Saudi Arabia will deal with that, but I would like to think we will be able to find a solution to that problem that would allow diplomatic efforts to achieve success versus going to war.”