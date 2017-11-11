PSL Player Draft to be held tomorrow

KARACHI: A total of 501 foreign and local cricketers will be available for selection at the HBL Pakistan Super League Player Draft 2017, scheduled to take place on Sunday (tomorrow).

Teams have already retained nine players each and will go into the HBL PSL Player Draft 2017 to pick one Platinum, one Diamond, one Gold, two Silver and two Emerging players each in order to complete their squads of 16. Teams may also pick up to four players in the Supplementary rounds. Each team will have a salary cap of $1.2 million for a squad of 20 players.

Top names such as Chris Lynn, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Carlos Brathwaite, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Jimmy Neesham, Angelo Mathews, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mitchell Johnson, Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, Adil Rashid, Wayne Parnell, Thisara Perera and Colin Ingram will be up for selection at the Draft.

Promising cricketers from the Pakistan Under-19 set-up and top performers of the recently concluded U19 Pentangular Cup have been added to the Emerging roster. Starting this year, teams may also nominate Talent Hunt Discovery picks. These nominations comprise players unearthed during talent hunt programmes who do not qualify as Emerging players. HBL Pakistan Super League returns to action in February 2018.