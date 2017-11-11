Zaheer Abbas appointed as Zalmi board president

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Zalmi have appointed former Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas as the President of the Board of the Zalmi Group.

Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, said, “It is a great privilege and honor for the entire Zalmi family that one of the biggest names of the cricketing world has acquiesced to join us. “While youth is at the center of our vision, we realise that our global ambitions like entering South Africa’s Global T20 league with Benoni Zalmi and successfully growing Global Zalmi . . . require expert advice and guidance from professionals like Zaheer Abbas, who have experience working in the highest echelons of cricket administration,” he said.

Javed also said that the president of the newly-created Zalmi Board would also provide inputs on Peshawar Zalmi Foundation’s plans.

Zaheer said that Pakistan Super League has helped cricket in Pakistan evolve into a new era and that he appreciates the dynamism of Peshawar Zalmi and the vision of the group’s Chairman.

Zaheer added that he hoped Zalmi would defend the championship title. A stylish batsman of his era, Zaheer scored 5,062 runs for Pakistan in 78 Tests and 2,572 runs in 62 ODIs. He has been the only Pakistani batsman to have scored more than 100 first-class centuries — 108 to be precise — and a mammoth 34,843 runs in first-class cricket.