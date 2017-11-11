Xavi set to retire at end of season

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BARCELONA: Former Barcelona and Spain midfielder Xavi Hernandez is set to retire at the end of the season and is keen to pursue a coaching career.The 37-year-old is currently captain of Qatari club Al-Sadd.Xavi said his ability to recover after a game was declining.
“I’ve had luck not to be injured and I think my career has come towards its end, there’s been a descent,” he told Spanish newspaper Sport.“Qatar allowed me this. Now I see myself being more tired, it’s harder to recover, it will surely be my last year of being a footballer.”“I have the idea of getting my coaching license next year and being a coach.” —
