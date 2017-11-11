Irfan, Rizwan sail into Pakistan International Series semis

KARACHI: Pakistan’s experienced shuttlers Hafiz Mohammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Rizwan Azam blasted their way into the men’s singles semi-finals of the Pakistan International Series Badminton tournament at the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on Friday.

Duc Phat Le of Vietnam and Emre Lale of Turkey also made it to the last four.As per the details provided by Pakistan Badminton Federation (PBF), on the second day of the four-day slots at the Liaquat Gymnasium, Hafiz Irfan defeated Aljallad Ahmed of Syria 21-15, 21-13 in the quarter-final to put himself just two wins away from claiming the crown. Meanwhile in the other quarter-final, Rizwan Azam, having loads of international experience, got the better of Ratnajit Tamang of Nepal 10-21, 21-17, 21-16.

Duc Phat Le prevailed over Mohammad Ali Kurt of Turkey 21-11, 21-16 and Emre Lale whacked Azeem Sarwar of Pakistan 21-12, 21-16 to storm into the pre-finals to be held on Saturday (today) at 2pm.

Pakistan’s talented young international Mahoor Shehzad and Sehra Akram blasted their way into the women’s singles semi-finals. In what was an all-Pakistan affair, Mahoor beat Bushra Qayyum 21-9, 21-16 and Sehra defeated Ghazala Siddiq 23-21, 21-10. Khizra Rasheed of Pakistan lost to Thi Phuong Thuy Tran of Vietnam 21-11, 21-9 and Palwasha Bashir of Pakistan fell against Hasini Nausaka Ambalangodage of Sri Lanka 21-17, 19-21, 21-12.

Earlier in the women’s singles pre-quarter-finals, Hasini Nausaka prevailed over Saba Rasheed of Pakistan 21-6, 21-10, Sehra Akram defeated Nangsal Tamang of Nepal 22-20, 22-20, Ghazala Siddiq overcame Sara Mohmand 21-9, 17-21, 21-17 and Mahoor Shahzad defeated Zubaira Butt 21-16, 21-09.

Khizra Rasheed whacked Javeria Tahir 21-9, 13-21, 23-21, Bushra Qayyum defeated Maisan Fathuhulla Ismail of Maldives 21-17, 20-22, 21-19 and Thi Phuong Thuy Tran got the better of Huma Javed of Pakistan 21-13, 21-09.

In the men’s doubles quarter-finals, Le Thanh Lam and Quang Dinh Tran of Turkey overpowered Mohammad Rizwan and Fazal Rehman of Pakistan 21-17, 21-15. The pair of Mohammad Attiq and Awais Zahid defeated Bishnu Katwal and Sajan Katwal of Nepal 21-14, 21-19.

Muhammad Irfan Saeed Bhatti and Azeem Sarwar whacked Ahsan Asif and Waqas Zahid while Shoaib Riaz and Mohammad Muqeet Tahir defeated Aljallad Ahmad of Syria and Hussein Zayan Shaheed of the Maldives 21-18, 12-21, 21-18.