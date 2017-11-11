Back injury wrecks Coulter-Nile’s Ashes chances

SYDNEY: Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile will take a “short break” after suffering a fresh back problem, Cricket Australia said on Friday, probably ruling him out of the coming Ashes series.

Coulter-Nile, 30, has a history of spinal stress fractures and the latest setback appears to end his chances of being a back-up to Australia’s pace trio Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins against England.

“Nathan experienced some pain in his back following the two-day tour match against England last week,” CA’s sports medicine manager Alex Kountouris said.“Subsequent scans have revealed an early stage aggravation of his old stress fracture.”