Brazil is back on track

Islamabad: President of the Federative Republic of Brazil Michel Temer, in his message issued here, said that the economic recession in Brazil has been reversed and the Brazilian economy has grown for the last two consecutive quarters.

He said that some analysts have forecast a 1% growth in GDP in 2017. Inflation, which was about 10% in May 2016, stands bellow the inflation target, recorded at 2.54% in September. Purchasing power got better with a real increase of more than 6% in wages. The basic interest rate for May was 14.25%, and has been dropping in a sustainable manner. The SELIC rate is currently 7.5%, the lowest in four years, and bank spread has dropped substantially. The responsible decrease in the interest rates alone has ensured an additional 80 billion Reais to the public coffers (current 18.5 billion pound sterling).

President of the Federative Republic of Brazil that the trade balance has been breaking records: Brazil reached a trade surplus of US$58.477 billion between January and October 2017 (an increase of 51.8% in relation to the same period of 2016). Industrial output increased by 1.6% over the same period (in May 2016, it was in free fall of 9.8%). Vehicle exports grew by 55.7% in relation to 2016 and have already reached the 560 thousand units produced in 2017 aggregate. Sales of new vehicles in the domestic market grew by 9.28% this year in comparison with 2016. Grains crops in Brazil should reach the historic record of 242 million tons in 2017, an increase of 30% in comparison to the last year. As a reflection of the acceleration of the Brazilian economy, port usage has grown by 5.7% in 2017 and the domestic aviation market also increased by 6.6% in comparison to September 2016.

This virtuous cycle lies at the root of the recovery of trust in the Brazilian economy. The Business Confidence Index (Getúlio Vargas Foundation-FGV) peaked at 90.3 points in October, the highest level since July 2014. The Brazil Risk (Emerging Market Bond Index - EMBI) has dropped 544 basis points (Jan 2016) to 239 basis points (Oct 2017), a reduction of 56.1% in the sovereign spread. Also the five-year Credit Default Swap which was at 328 basis points has come down to 173.5 at the present date. The IBOVESPA index has surpassed 76 thousand points in September 2017, recovering from 38 thousand points at which it stood in January 2016. The aggregate FDI data for the first semester of 2017 was US$40.3 billion (US$78.9 in 2016). The energy auctions, which were held under the new regulatory model, including those of pre-salt, raised 22 billion Reais (about 5.1 billion pounds sterling). Only in the energy sector, investments of 444 billion Reais (102.9 billion pounds sterling) are expected over the next few years, creating up to 500 thousand new jobs.

Economic rationality and predictability measures have improved the business environment by means of initiatives such as de-bureaucratization in the agricultural, services, retail and foreign trade sectors.