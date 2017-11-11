AIOU marks Science Day

Islamabad:Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Friday marked the World Science Day, re-pledging its commitment to promote education of science and technology in the country through distance learning system.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui while chairing an academic meeting said that they were exploring all avenues to provide a platform to the students to enhance their scientific knowledge and get its due benefit, says a press release.

In this connection, a two-day mega event is being arranged in the University on November 15 to enable the researchers to showcase their projects for promotion and marketing.

The event is also aimed at tackling the issue of unemployment, with a motto ‘say no to economic dependency’ and to motivate the idea ‘Be job developer, and not a job seeker’. It will also facilitate the researchers to showcase their projects for marketing as well as developing linkages between academia and industry.

According to the Vice Chancellor, the University has also planned to hold an international conference on Chemistry later this month. This will be a big step forward bringing the researchers on one platform, enabling them to update their knowledge in the relevant fields.