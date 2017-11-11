Eat festival in capital

Islamabad :Now here is some exciting news for all you foodies out there! Pakistan’s biggest food platform ‘Eat’ is coming to Islamabad from November 10 to 12 at Jinnah Convention Centre Islamabad.

Titled ‘Islamabad Eat’ it is the 5th edition of this festival which has been very successful in Karachi and Lahore for the past two years. According to reports this annual event has become the largest food festival in the country and draws in a crowd of over 100,000 people. It is a well known fact that Pakistanis like good food and love to eat!

Besides featuring food from restaurants and eateries in Islamabad, the festival will have food outlets from other cities of Pakistan as well, so if you have heard of a restaurant in Lahore, Karachi or any other city that serves yummy food and want to try it, you might just find it here. There is so much variety available - all food outlets have their own take on traditional recipes, so that a specialty you eat at one place may have an edge over the one you eat at another, with just that extra zing in taste!

EAT festivals are a good way to discover new and exciting cuisine – a treat for your taste buds and of-course, a learning experience for all the family about the food of different provinces. The Islamabad EAT is a food festival built around the idea of creating a common platform for people who love food. The event will be held at the Jinnah Convention Centre and is for families only.