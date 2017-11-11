WWI remembrance today

Islamabad :Today is Remembrance Day - known informally as Poppy Day - a memorial day observed in Commonwealth of Nations member states since the end of the First World War to remember the members of their armed forces who died in the line of duty.

Following a tradition inaugurated by King George V in 1919, the day is also marked by war remembrances in many non-Commonwealth countries. The day is observed in most countries to recall the end of hostilities of World War I on that date in 1918. Hostilities formally ended ‘at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month,’ in accordance with the armistice signed by representatives of Germany and the Entente between 5:12 and 5:20 that morning. The First World War officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles on June 28th. 1919.

The red poppy has become a familiar emblem of Remembrance Day due to the poem ‘In Flanders Fields,’ written by Canadian physician, Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae. After reading the poem, Moina Belle Michael, a professor at the University of Georgia, wrote the poem, ‘We Shall Remember,’ and swore to wear a red poppy on the anniversary saying that the idea for a memorial emblem of the red poppy came to her in a moment of revelation. The custom spread to Europe and the countries of the British Empire and Commonwealth within three years. Poppies were worn for the first time at the 1921 anniversary ceremony.

At first real poppies were worn because these red flowers bloomed across some of the worst battlefields of Flanders in World War I; their brilliant red colour became a symbol for the blood spilled in the war.