Islamabad to become first model healthy city soon

Islamabad :A planning meeting on the Healthy City Programme (HCP) was held here Friday to steer up the planning and implementation phase of the programme, which will lead to Islamabad becoming the first model healthy city in Pakistan

The initiative, which was launched in October as a result of collaboration between WHO Country Office in Pakistan and the Health Directorate of Islamabad, took a step further under the Mayor and Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Ansar Aziz, who chaired the meeting. A core coordination committee has already been established under the Mayor.

The objectives of the meeting were to deliberate on the action plan of the programme, and to agree upon the core health and equity indicators for commissioning the health and socio-economic development profile of Islamabad.

“The Healthy City Programme approach focusing urban health involves comprehensive and systematic efforts to address inequalities, targeting needs of vulnerable groups like people from low-income and under-privileged segments of the society. This initiative will play a pivotal role in the formation of political, professional and technical alliance to achieve health improvement goals for Islamabad as well as to create a supportive environment in which innovative action for local development can take place following a holistic and integrated approach,” Ansar stated at the meeting.

The May termed the programme as the best example of partnership between public, private and civil society and the only systematic sustainable way to comprehensively promote health and reduce in-equalities in urban settings.” As Mayor of the Islamabad city, I am grateful to WHO team and promise my full commitment to the programme and look forward to unprecedented role and participation from all the members,” he added.”

WHO Country Representative Dr. Mohammad Assai expressed how pleased he was with the unconditional support extended to initiate the programme in Islamabad. “I believe that mayors are well positioned to lead the initiative because of two main reasosn i.e., their ability to bring together all different sectors, and the ability of community organisations and mobilisation that fits with municipalities’ vision and mission as Mayors are elected by people as people’s representatives. I am confident that under the leadership of the Mayor of Islamabad, capital of Pakistan can become a model city not only for Pakistan but also for the region,” he said.

“Lack of coordination among different sectors and overlooking vulnerable populations are major causes of the failure of the Millennium Development Goals in developing countries. Urban setting challenges can be addressed through Healthy City Programme that is based on multi-sectoral and integrated city management approach, said. Dr. Hasan Orooj, director general Health Services, and focal person for the Healthy City Programme.