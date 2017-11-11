Sat November 11, 2017
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2017

Book fair

LAHORE :A three-day book fair started at Lahore Press Club (LPC) on Friday. Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Rana Arshad and pediatric surgeon Dr Maaz ul Hassan inaugurated the book fair. A large number of journalists were present on the occasion.

