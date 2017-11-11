Women’s role in power sector sought

LAHORE :The findings of a scientific study jointly conducted by Punjab University’s Institute of Social and Cultural Studies (ISCS) and National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) have suggested that power transmission sector is lacking women integration and it stressed that women should be encouraged to join this sector for its development.

According to a press release, the findings were revealed in a consultative workshop “Gender Assessment Study and Strategy Development Report" organised by ISCS in collaboration with World Bank and NTDC at the institute. Prof Dr Zakria Zakar, Prof Dr Rubina Zakar, Dr Muhammad Ramzan, Ms Asma Zafar and others were present on the occasion.