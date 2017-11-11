Two development schemes approved

LAHORE :The Punjab government on Friday approved two development schemes at an estimated cost of Rs1.361 billion. The schemes were approved in the 30th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided by P&D Chairman Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. The approved development schemes included: “Feasibility Study for Desert Tourism in Cholistan” (PC-II) at the cost of Rs9.279 million and “Remodeling of Nikki Deg Drain” R.D 0+000-233+000, District Sheikhupura and Gujranwala at the cost of Rs1352.348 million.