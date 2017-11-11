Man electrocuted in Raiwind

LAHORE :A 50-year-old man was electrocuted in the Raiwind area on Friday.

The victim was identified as Mazhar Abbas of Raiwind village. Police said he was attending a phone call when he accidentally touched a faulty electricity pole, as a result of which, he suffered burns. He was admitted to hospital where he succumbed to his burns.

bodies found: Two men were found dead in different parts of the city on Friday.

A 39-year-old man was found dead in the Data Darbar area and a 32-year-old man in the Gawalmandi police jurisdiction. Both men, yet to be identified, were addicts, police claimed and suspected they might have died of overdoses of drugs or cold weather.

arrested: The law enforcement agencies conducted search operations in the City Division and arrested five suspects.

The law enforcement agencies checked hotels, inns and houses in the areas of Naulakha, Bhatti Gate and Urdu Bazaar. Those who failed to produce their identification papers were arrested and shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

fog-affected patients: The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department collected data of total number of patients, who attended OPD and emergency with respiratory tract infections, coronary artery disease, and conjunctivitis allergy during three months’ corresponding period of September, October and November 2016 and 2017.

A spokesman for Health Department on Friday said this data consisted of overall number of patients irrespective of the causes, whether the disease was due to smog or otherwise. As compared to the respective month of 2016, the number of patients decreased in September 2017. However, the number of patients increased in October 2017. It is difficult to label a patient to be specifically affected by smog.