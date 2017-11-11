Motorway Police to recruit 8,000 cops

LAHORE :Motorway between Lahore and Multan will be inaugurated in 2018 while Hazara Motorway from Havilaan to Hasan Abdal will be opened to traffic by December 2017.

This was stated by Federal Minister for Communications Dr Hafiz Abdul Kareem in the pass-out parade of 15 DSPs, 28 patrolling officers and 344 junior patrolling officers at Motorway Police Training College, Sheikhupura. He said that recruitment of 8,000 new employees would be made very soon in Motorway Police. In the next year, jurisdictions of motorways would be further stretched up to 1,800 kilometres, he said. He said that Motorway Police performance had been been excellent over the years. The professional working of Motorway Police has become a model for other departments of the country, he added.

He said that road networks were widely been built in over the country. He said that these projects were vital to achieve the economic objectives. He said the country made progress in the field of electricity production and road structure. The National Highways and Motorway Police IG said that their prime responsibility was to educate and train the road users about road safety measures. He said that the status and responsibilities were divine gifts. He said they had to work day and night for betterment and a change towards road safety.

The magnificent parade of the officers passing out of the college reflects the hard work and interest of the commandant of the training college, he added. Earlier in his welcome address, the commandant of the college said that their institution was trying its best to inculcate in the minds of all trainees the basic traits of honesty, courtesy and help. Besides providing quality manpower, they are also playing a central role in road safety awareness, he added. Later, the minister and the IG laid a floral wreath at the monument of martyrs and prayed for them.