Chehlum of Imam Hussain observed

LAHORE :Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala was observed Friday across the country with traditional religious solemnity and spirit to commemorate the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions.

In Lahore, the rituals of Chehlum were observed amid tight security arrangements to ward off fears of subversion in view of the ongoing wave of lawlessness and terrorism in the country. District government and police officers made special arrangements on and around the route of the central Zuljinnah procession, including strict check on pillion-riding and keeping a close eye on suspects in the sensitive areas.

Police commandoes and army personnel were guarding sensitive places and the areas along the routes of Chehlum processions. Various majalis and mourning gatherings were held in different city Imambargahs to commemorate the Karbala incident and highlight the message of the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions. A number of Alam and Tazia processions were taken out from different Imambargahs and marched through their respective routes peacefully.

The central Zuljinnah procession was taken out from Haveli Alif Shah inside Delhi Gate in the morning and passed through its traditional route before concluding at Karbala Gamay Shah late in the night. Its route included Masjid Wazir Khan, Rang Mehal, Pani Wala Talab, Sunehri Masjid, Tehsil Bazaar, Novelty Chowk, Bhaati Gate and Karbala Gamay Shah.