‘Scientists stand for humanity’

Scientists stand for humanity regardless of their social bonds, and the courage of seeking knowledge essentially keeps them united.

The International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, owns a global PhD programme. Science has no boundary while it bridges gap between countries and nations in the world.

This was stated by Hamdard Foundation President Sadia Rashid, ICCBS Director Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary and foreign scientists on Thursday while speaking at the closing ceremony of the 6th International Symposium-Cum-Training Course on Molecular Medicine and Drug Research held at the ICCBS.

Over 530 scientists, including 80 scientists from 30 countries, participated in the global conference, organised by the Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research. Sadia Rashid hoped that through the organisation of this useful symposium new collaborations between Pakistan and other countries would be developed in the fields of molecular medicines, chemical and biological sciences in the upcoming days. She stated that Hamdard Foundation and the international centre had deep relations.