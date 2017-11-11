Mayor lauds release of funds for industrial zones

Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar has appreciated the release of funds of one billion rupees for infrastructure development works in all four industrial zones of the city.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he said this was a good omen for the citizens of Karachi that the chief minister of Sindh had directed the department of industries to begin the infrastructure development works within 20 days.

He said he had been stressing the need to release huge funds for Karachi as the city had been neglected in the last eight years and citizens were facing a lot of problems. A huge amount was required to solve the problems in industrial zones.