Centre asked not to approve Sindh’s recommendation for IGP’s removal

The counsel for civil society representatives who challenged the repeal of the Police Order 2002 and the transfer of Inspector General of Police AD Khowaja in the Sindh High Court has sent a representation to the secretary of the Cabinet Division, requesting the federal government not to approve the Sindh government’s recommendation for the police chief’s removal and to implement the high court judgment in letter and spirit.

Sending the representation to the Cabinet Division secretary, the counsel, Faisal Siddiqui, stated that a petition was filed in the SHC in relation to the independence and autonomy of the Sindh police, including, but not limited to, Khowaja’s illegal removal. He said the SHC on September 7 had issued a detailed judgment in the matter and specifically mentioned that if the provincial government (meaning the provincial cabinet) sought to surrender the incumbent police chief to the federation or otherwise remove him from the post, the decision must be taken at a duly convened meeting of the cabinet, and the agenda circulated for the same, which must set out the compelling reasons for proposing his removal.

He stated that the court had observed that proper notice must be given to the incumbent IGP and the relevant papers be provided to him so that he could make a representation and, if he so desired, attend the cabinet meeting to explain his position.

Siddiqui said that the court further observed that if the decision was taken to remove or surrender the incumbent, the reasons for the same must be fully and duly recorded in the minutes of the meeting, and the decision, along with the relevant record, must be transmitted to the federal government to which the IGP may make representations. He noted that the federal government was asked to properly apply its mind to the situation. If it disagrees with the provincial government, namely that the stated circumstances or reasons are not compelling, the incumbent cannot be removed or surrendered to the federation.

The counsel further stated that court had observed that it was only if the federal government concluded that the circumstances or reasons were compelling that the incumbent could be removed and/or surrendered to the federation, and, of course, as held by the Supreme Court, the entire exercise would be subject to a judicial review. He said the Sindh government in defying the binding orders of the SHC had once again malafidely recommended the removal of IGP Khowaja, and had attempted to subvert the letter and spirit of the high court judgment.

Siddiqui said the ground of the provincial government that Khowaja was appointed on an own pay scale basis was not accepted by the SHC and the appointment of Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti in his place would be continuation of the government’s April 1, 2017 notification, which was quashed by the SHC in its September 7 judgment.

The civil society counsel said that recommendation of the government was clearly mala fide, illegal and a deliberate attempt to subvert the court’s judgment. He requested that the recommendation of the government be not approved by the federal government and the SHC judgment in the IGP case be applied in its letter and spirit.