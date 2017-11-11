PPP berates Sattar for talking of new province

The president of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Sindh chapter, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, has termed Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) supremo Dr Farooq Sattar’s talk of a new province “a conspiracy to cause hatred among people living in Sindh.”

Talking to media at the Sindh Assembly building on Friday, the provincial lawmaker said the one who talked about a new province in fact reflected the bias he carried in his mind. He was responding to the MQM-P chief’s presser in which he hinted at demanding a new province.

He said that anyone’s dream about dividing Sindh into two provinces would never be fulfilled. Khuhro said the MQM-P chief should name the persons who pressurised him into raising the slogan of a new province.

He said the people of Sindh would not be fooled by the ones demanding formation of a new province and the masses were no more impressed by their dramatic moves. He said Dr Farooq Sattar should also clarify as to who was pressuring the MQM-Pakistan and the Pak Sarzameen Party to form an alliance.

“If they are not being pressurised by the agencies, they should tell us who was forcing them into making an alliance,” Khuhro said. He said that Dr Farooq Sattar had hinted that his party formed an alliance with the PSP under someone’s pressure. PSP chief Mustafa Kamal should also break his silence and tell people on whose orders he came back into politics, he added.

Khuhro said both the parties had been compelled to do politics under someone’s command and “the people of Karachi are no more influenced by their drama.” He said the security agencies also owed an explanation to the people about what was happening in Karachi’s politics and they should only perform their duties within the constitutional framework.

Sharjeel Memon’s media talk

Talking to journalists before Friday’s session of the Sindh Assembly, the jailed former provincial information minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said the MQM-P chief had proved himself the true political heir of the MQM founder, Altaf Hussain.

“Dr Farooq Sattar did what he had learnt from the MQM founder. Mustafa Kamal is playing on a weak wicket as both have dodged each other,” he said, while taking about the short-lived alliance of the two parties.

He said that the MQM-Pakistan in no way caused any dent to the vote bank of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh. “However, it is a possibility that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz could use the MQM-P to cause instability in Karachi,” he claimed.

He said that Dr Farooq Sattar’s presser held on Thursday night had weakened the PSP chief’s position in Karachi. “He [Mustafa Kamal] has been left with no choice but to join the MQM-P,” he quipped.

“In his yesterday’s press conference, Farooq Sattar revived the memories of the MQM founder by rejoining the party after his brief resignation stint,” Memon added.

“May God help the MQM-P and remove the difficulties faced by it. It is the party’s right to adopt whatever course of action it finds suitable for it,” said the imprisoned MPA of the ruling PPP.

To a question, Memon said it seemed that both the parties were circling a roundabout without finding a way out from it.

The provincial lawmaker said the PPP would give a surprise in the next general elections. He said people were witnessing that development projects were being completed by the Sindh government. The imprisoned former minister said jail reforms should be introduced in the interests of inmates.

PA session adjourned

The ongoing session of the Sindh Assembly was adjourned without any formal proceedings in view of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed on Friday.

The house had reassembled one-and-a-half hours later than the scheduled time of 10am. After the recitation of the holy Quran and a Naat, the provincial legislature offered prayers for Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who had embraced martyrdom in Karbala in 680AD.

Sindh Parliamentary Affairs and Food Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro requested Deputy Speaker Syeda Shehla Raza, who was chairing the session, to adjourn the session in respect of the Chehlum. The deputy speaker then adjourned session till Monday.

Nusrat Seher Abbasi

Talking to journalists before the session, an opposition lawmaker belonging to the Pakistan Muslim League-Functional, Nusrat Seher Abbasi, said she was at a loss to understand why the sitting of provincial assembly had been convened on such a big day.

She said it seemed that the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party had convened the session to extend benefits to its favourites. She said that the Muttahida Quami Movement had once talked about a separate province, which was not acceptable and grave consequences would emerge if such an attempt was made. “We cannot accept the division of Sindh at any cost.”

“The drama staged by Dr Farooq Sattar gives the impression that the script is the old one, and just the performers have changed,” she said in reference to the press conference addressed by the MQM-Pakistan chief of Thursday night when he first announced quitting politics but later changed his mind after he was persuaded not to do so by his companions and mother.