Sat November 11, 2017
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2017

Cotton import concessions sought

LAHORE: All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Friday urged the government to immediately withdraw 4 percent customs duty, 5 percent sales tax, and non-tariff restrictions on the import of cotton to help the sector keep its export commitments. 

“Textile industry is in tight spot due to the prevalent cotton situation and warrants the government to act swiftly and remove phyto-sanitary restrictions now rather than waiting till January, 1, 2018,” Ali Pervaiz, chairman APTMA Punjab chapter, said in a statement. 

“The Federal Textile Board (FTB) has already recommended the same in its last meeting and it was already committed under Prime Minister’s Export Incentives Package in January 2017.”  Pervaiz said a shortage of raw material for industry would erode its viability leading to nose-diving exports and the government should address the issue right away.

