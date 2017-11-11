Engro Vopak celebrates 20 years

KARACHI: Engro Vopak Terminal Limited – a joint venture of Engro and Royal Vopak of The Netherlands – celebrated 20 years of operations in Pakistan, a statement said on Friday.

Engro Vopak terminal was graced by a visit of senior delegates from Royal Vopak, comprising Eelco Hoekstra – chairman of the executive board and CEO of Royal Vopak, and other members of the leadership team, it added.

This was followed by lunch at the Engro Corporation headquarters where the visitors were given a broad-spectrum overview of Pakistan’s economy with the discussions on avenues of mutual growth.

Subsequently, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Engro Corporation and Royal Vopak to explore potential growth opportunities, within Pakistan and abroad, in industries including LNG, chemical storage, and terminal operations among others, it added.