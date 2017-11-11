‘Foreign firms keen to explore Pak investment opportunities’

KARACHI: Foreign delegates from China, Hong Kong, Germany, Tunisia and Indonesia, participating in the 10th Expo Pakistan, have expressed intentions to undertake joint ventures and explore investment opportunities in Pakistan, a statement issued by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) said on Friday.

Exchanging views with Karachi Chamber president Muffasar Atta Malik and other office-bearers at the B2B sessions held at KCCI Pavilion during the ongoing Expo Pakistan Exhibition, foreign businesspersons, investors and industrialists inquired about the potential sectors, security situation, investment policies, business climate, taxation policies and the incentives being offered to foreign investors. Leader of a delegation from Hong Kong and vice president of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong (PCCHK), Dr Ellen Lau, said that the delegation is looking forward for investment opportunities in the health, education, infrastructure development, mining, banking and other important sectors of the economy.

She said Karachi city has been developed very well and this is the right time to invest here. “Keeping in view the improved situation, many airlines from Hong Kong and China are pretty much interested in expanding their flight operations to Karachi,” she added.

Pakistan’s consul general in Hong Kong Abdul Qadir Memon advised the KCCI and PCCHK to jointly organise trade and investment conference either in Karachi or Hong Kong, which will not only help bring the business communities more closer to each other, but will also prove favourable in exploring new avenues of trade and investment cooperation.

Ambassador of Tunisia Adel Elarbi said that the business community of Pakistan can surely benefit by expanding trade and investment ties with Tunisia, which is very near to European and African markets.

Referring to the negotiations for signing preferential trade agreement between Pakistan and Tunisia, he expressed the hope that this will be signed soon and would open a host of opportunities for enhancing trade.

A German delegation led by manager international affairs Metro AG, Moritz Seiler said that although Metro is successfully doing business in Pakistan, but now they want to further expand their operations by opening more franchising stores.