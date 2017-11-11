Higher local production, prudent policies must to restore trade balance

LAHORE: Stop gap arrangements would not restore trade imbalance and the authorities need to adopt a two-pronged approach to effectively reduce imports - administrative means and increasing local production.

Pakistan needs long term solutions for its turbulent economy. Our export base is very narrow and only ten products consume 80 percent of our import bill. Eighty percent of the exports come from textiles, leather and rice. Around 70 percent exports go to US, European Union and Middle East.

We need to enlarge our product base as well as geographical reach. We have neglected the African states, Central Asian economies, and Russia, and our foothold in Far East is also very weak.

Crude oil and edible oil are our major essential import items. Our public and private transport runs on petrol and diesel that has to be imported. Our power generators need furnace oil and gas to generate power.

Solar energy has emerged as the most low-cost power in the word. Biomass and municipal waste which is available in abundance in Pakistan is a major source of energy in many developed economies. Luxury imports account for 20 percent of our imports.

This is an alarming situation that has developed over years. The situation cannot be improved through isolated measures or by putting a half-hearted check on imports. There is no immediate solution to this problem.

It needs a dedicated national approach. Take for instance the case of edible oil. For 2/3rd of our national needs we depend on imported edible oils and the rest 1/3rd edible oil requirements are met through cotton seed.

Cotton is an important crop not only for our industry but also for our edible oil industry. We used to produce 14 million bales of cotton two decades back that has come down to 11-12 million bales.

Our textile industry is now dependent on imports to meet its production needs. India in the last one decade doubled its cotton production through a dedicated planned approach. It is now the largest exporter of cotton in the world besides doubling its edible oil production.

If we seriously plan boosting our cotton production we would not only get rid of cotton imports but half the edible oil import bill. In other words, we would be saving $3 billion in foreign exchange through this doable measure.

The yearly targets would have to be achieved and any lapse caused by official neglect should be strictly accountable. In the same way we could at least half our crude oil import bill through a ten-year plan. The government should make sure that every year at least 10 percent of the households, 50 percent of tube wells, and 50 percent of high-rises convert to solar power.

All street lights and neon signs should be forced to use solar energy only. All biomass and municipal waste should be gradually converted into fuel. In ten years, dependence on fuel-based energy would be drastically reduced. The plan should be strictly monitored transparently.

This will further reduce the import bills by $4 billion. Check on luxury imports would save another $3 billion. This aim could be achieved in 10 years; following this a programme to completely eliminate luxury imports can be planned. In exports all the facilitations are mostly provided to the textile sector. The cost of doing business is also very high.

Transport is a major cost of upcountry exporters. Inputs like cotton are a major transport expense of exporters located near sea ports. We can reduce the transport cost by 60 percent if we utilise our Railways infrastructure prudently. There should be a fixed schedule of goods trains leaving daily from Karachi Port to up country and similarly upcountry goods train leaving daily for Karachi.

These trains would not get the required goods consignments for a week or two, but after the businessmen get the confidence that schedules are strictly adhered to, there will be no dearth of goods. The government should support light engineering industries and facilitate them in finding new markets through the export development fund. In the same way, sunshine industries like pharmaceuticals should also be facilitated through prudent policies and dedicated yearly export targets to ensure sustainable increase in exports.