Copper rises

Melbourne :London Metal Exchange copper held above one-month lows on Friday as a weaker dollar broadly lifted base metals, although it remained on track for a weekly loss.

"Copper prices will continue to trade sideways over the coming weeks as a stronger U.S. dollar outlook and weakening Chinese imports of refined copper weigh on prices," said BMI Research in a report.

"High-frequency indicators such as stable stock levels, a persistently negative cash to 3-month spread and a global monthly surplus registered in August imply the copper price rally is overdone compared to near-term fundamentals."

BMI expects prices to average $6,100 a tonne in 2018. LME copper had risen 0.1 percent to $6,813.50 a tonne by 0402 GMT, following small losses in the previous session when it sank to its weakest since Oct. 11 at $6,761.50.