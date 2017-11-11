Copper rises

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Melbourne :London Metal Exchange copper held above one-month lows on Friday as a weaker dollar broadly lifted base metals, although it remained on track for a weekly loss.
"Copper prices will continue to trade sideways over the coming weeks as a stronger U.S. dollar outlook and weakening Chinese imports of refined copper weigh on prices," said BMI Research in a report.
"High-frequency indicators such as stable stock levels, a persistently negative cash to 3-month spread and a global monthly surplus registered in August imply the copper price rally is overdone compared to near-term fundamentals."
BMI expects prices to average $6,100 a tonne in 2018. LME copper had risen 0.1 percent to $6,813.50 a tonne by 0402 GMT, following small losses in the previous session when it sank to its weakest since Oct. 11 at $6,761.50.
