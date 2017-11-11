Cotton unchanged

Karachi :Normal cotton trading was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Friday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates remained unchanged at Rs6,600/maund (37.324kg) and Rs7,073/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood firm at Rs6,745/maund and Rs7,228/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

A total of 23 transactions were recorded of around 25,000 bales at a price of Rs6,000 to Rs7,000/maund. Notable deals were recorded from Ghotki, Daharki, Rohri, Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Shahpur Chakar, Salehpat, Khairpur, Khanpur, Rahimyar Khan, Sadiqabad and Mianwali.

Pakistan has recorded cotton export registrations of 147,982 bales from August 1, 2017 to October 15, 2017 from the new crop. Of these, 320 bales were recorded from the last year’s crop. During this period, a total of 79,139 bales have also been shipped.