London :Oil markets were little changed on Friday, supported by ongoing supply cuts and strong demand which have resulted in a tightening market, although the prospect of rising U.S. output capped prices.

Brent crude was at $63.81 per barrel at 0615 GMT, down 12 cents from its last close but within $1 of a more than two-year high of $64.65 reached earlier this week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was at $57.08 per barrel, down 9 cents but also not far from this week´s more than two-year peak of $57.92 a barrel.

The high prices were a result of efforts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia to tighten the market by withholding supplies, as well as strong demand and rising political tensions.