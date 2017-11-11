Gold higher

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bengaluru :Gold inched up early Friday, holding near a three-week high amid uncertainty over U.S. tax reforms, and was on track for its first weekly rise in a month.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,286.30 per ounce at 0101 GMT. On Thursday, it touched its highest since Oct. 20 at $1,288.34 an ounce. The safe haven asset was up about 1.3 percent for the week so far.
U.S. gold futures for December delivery were flat at $1,287.20. * Palladium gained 0.2 percent to $1,011.97 an ounce. It touched its highest since 2001 at $1,026.10 on Thursday.
The dollar was on track for weekly losses after dropping on disappointment with a tax bill put forth by U.S. Senate Republicans that would delay expected corporate tax cuts.
U.S. Senate Republicans unveiled a tax plan on Thursday that differed from the House of Representatives´ version on several key fronts, including how they treat the corporate tax rate, the tax deduction for state and local taxes, and the estate tax.
